Geek Daily Deals May 7 2020: Box of 50 Disposable Face Masks for $50

Geek Daily Deals 050720 disposable face masksGreat deal on disposable face masks; never let your family go out without proper PPE; box of 50 for only $50!

  • Disposable Face Mask – 1 Box of 50:
  • DISPOSABLE FACE MASK* – Great for daily protection from allergens, bacteria, viruses and airborne pollutants helping you breathe easier while also protecting others from your coughs and sneezes.
  • 3 LAYER CONSTRUCTION – These face masks are made of an outer layer of non woven fabric, a middle layer made of a filter fabric, and an inner layer made of a soft, skin gentle facial tissue. Fluid resistant, unlike cloth masks, to provide protection against large droplets or sprays of bodily fluids.
  • COMFORT FIT DESIGN – Comfortable extra soft elastic ear loops with non woven skin-friendly fibers are designed to eliminate pressure to the outer ear.
  • ONE SIZE FITS MOST – Disposable face mask comfortably fits most adults and children, a great item to have within any household.
  • SUITABLE USE – Ideal for use running errands or visiting public areas such as grocery stores, pharmacies, parks, post offices, and more – where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
  • 1 Box of 50 Masks.
  • *Not for Medical Use

Get one for just $50!

