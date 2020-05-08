Pop-Up Magazine: ‘Mimi and Brownie’

I’ve written a few times now about Pop-Up Magazine, a traveling performance that incorporates live music, spoken word, video and photos and animation, and (in one case) scent, to bring various stories to life on stage. It’s a very cool experience, but hard to share because the performances are typically not recorded and posted online anywhere.

Because of current restrictions, Pop-Up Magazine is not currently touring, so they’ve been making some online content (you can sign up for their email newsletter on the website). Here’s one that I got to see at one of their live performances, which they’ve adapted to share: Mimi and Brownie, a video by Veena Rao about two women who met as nurses during World War II and are still best friends at 100 years old. The music is by Minna Choi, featuring the Magik*Magik Orchestra, which usually plays during the live performances.

It’s sweet and funny, and just a small taste of what Pop-Up Magazine is like. Enjoy!

