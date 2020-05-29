Geek Daily Deals May 29 2020: 80-Pack of Wooden Craft Sticks for $4

Posted on by 0 Comments

Geek Daily Deals 052920 craft sticksBuild the most amazing structures your imagination can devise with these wooden craft sticks, 80 for $4 today!

Darice Natural Wood Craft Sticks Jumbo. 80 Pieces, (5.75 Inch) :

  • 80 JUMBO CRAFT STICKS – The Darice Jumbo Wood Craft Sticks have so many uses! With 80 per pack, there are more than enough for lots of fun projects. Perfect for kids crafts on a rainy day, at camp, birthday parties, scouts and so much more!
  • NATURAL COLOR – The pack of 80, 5. 75” large craft sticks come in the natural wood color and can be painted or colored to work with any project.
  • GREAT FOR ALL AGES – Jumbo wood sticks are a great craft item for ages8 and over. Kids and grown-ups will love making and decorating picture frames, boxes, stick puppets and more.
  • LEARN WITH CRAFT STICKS – Craft sticks are a great tool for teachers and parents. Kids can learn to count, add and subtract—all while having fun and being creative!
  • VERSATILE – These wooden craft sticks also make great paint mixing sticks, vegetable garden markers, and more. They are ideal for keeping on hand for when inspiration strikes!

Get 80 for just $4 today!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!