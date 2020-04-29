Wizards of the Coast Provides Free Content to Schools and Libraries

Wizards of the Coast has announced they will be be helping educators and librarians engage their communities with virtual play of both Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering.

During this time of social distancing, the company will distribute 2,000 digital kits to schools and libraries in the U.S. and Canada. In a press release, they stated that each of these kits includes a Legendary Bundle for D&D Beyond that unlocks access to all current rules and adventure content for D&D. Along with that is a 15% discount on future D&D Beyond purchases.

Also in the kit are 30 Magic: The Gathering Arena digital codes for redeeming three Ikoria booster packs each. Tips on how to engage audiences in a virtual play environment are included in the kits as well.

These kits are also available to organizers of community centers, scout troops, and other enrichment organizations. Employees or volunteers of these organizations who are at least 18 years of age can request a kit through the Wizards of the Coast customer service request portal.

D&D Beyond is a web tool and online repository for all officially published fifth edition D&D rules and adventures. It also provides players direct access to their characters. Magic: The Gathering Arena is the free-to-play digital version of Magic: The Gathering collectible card game which can be played on a PC. For those new to the game, it features tutorials and free starter decks to help players get started right away.

“Right now, play, imagination and connection with the people you care about are more important than ever,” said Nathan Stewart, VP of the Dungeons & Dungeons Franchise. “With these resources, we want give back to communities and make it as easy as possible for as many people to roll with advantage during this difficult time.”

In addition to offering the digital activity kits for organizations, Wizards of the Coast is also offering resources for Dungeons & Dragons on their Stay at Home, Play at Home portal.

New, free content is released on a daily basis at 5 pm PT including tips and tricks to help families and children master remote play. There are even coloring pages for younger gamers as well as those young at heart. For more content, check out the DM’s Guild. This PDF web store contains thousands of D&D adventures and supplements for all editions of D&D. It is the home for all official organized play content for the D&D Adventurers League.

It is great that companies such as Wizards of the Coast are helping people stay entertained and connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

