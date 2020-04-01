Review- ′Usagi Yojimbo Color Classics #3: “Samurai, Part V and VI”

Usagi Yojimbo Color Classics # 3; Stan Sakai (Author, Artist, Cover Artist) Ronda Pattison (Colorist)

Usagi Yojimbo #3 Color Classics #3 continues with his seclusion after taking leave from his master, the lion Katsuichi. Usagi has yet to train with his news swords, “willow branch” and “young willow”. As he isolates himself in order to do so, he is surprised by a stranger wearing a hat that hides his features. (Such a classic scene!!).

Of course, the stranger is none other than Gunichi, bodyguard to lord Mifune. After witnessing Usagi′s performance at the Dogora Fencing School contest, he now wants to try him out with a duel. The first sword to taste blood will be declared the winner of the match.

Sometimes I wonder whether Stan Sakai doodles sword-fighting scenes even in his dreams because they look so fiendishly easy. The flow of movements is portrayed perfectly.

Usagi will end this fight knowing blood, even if it comes from a different source. After this duel, he decides to return to his home before presenting himself to his future Lord. As we enter yet another part of this lengthy tale, we find that inside a resting inn lays his defeated companion, the boy he basted at the fencing match.

Together, they must know save their hometown from bandits, but that part still has to wait for the next installment of the comics.

Gen, Usagi′s friend, is listening to this incredible tale with good humour and now some sake, because we know it hasn′t ended yet.

This series is collecting the original early issues of Usagi Yojimbo, in full color.

′Usagi Yojimbo Color Classics Issue # 3: Samurai Part V-VI′ is on sale since March, 2020

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

