If you’re stuck at home and you don’t have a lot of games to play, here’s a fantastic opportunity, a board game industry giveaway, for you from Jeremy Howard, who runs Jambalaya Plays Games (and also appears on some other channels, like Man vs. Meeple).

Check out this video for the whole scoop:

Jeremy’s giving away a lot of games—some are review copies, some are things he’s purchased, some are brand new and some have been lightly played, some have been donated by publishers specifically for this giveaway—and he’s also asking people to share their stories.

He’s really wanting to focus on people who are “going through financial hardship, are new to the hobby, or have a need for educational games,” but he does encourage everyone who’s interested to enter. I know the board game industry (like many others) is taking a big hit from this current crisis, so I’m happy that Jeremy’s putting this board game industry giveaway together!

Fill out this Google Form to enter. (Note: Currently Jeremy is planning to ship to the continental US only, with international shipping as a maybe.)

