Quick Hits: Ben Rudnick Attacks COVID, Dancing With Jumpin’ Jamie

Ben Rudnick knows that kids can get stressed. And the best/worst time to stress is when the world is in disorder (a better kid-friendly term than chaos).

To address those issues, he has released a new song called “Monster No.” In this gentle acoustic tune, coronavirus becomes the monster who can be vanquished through hand washing, wearing a mask, and sheltering in place. You can stream (and purchase) the song through Soundcloud:

Individuality is celebrated by Jumpin’ Jamie on his latest single, “I Don’t Wanna Dance (Just Like Everyone)” from his upcoming release, “Never Mind the Blocks.” You have your own special moves and ‘tude on the dance floor?

Then let’s see some of your moves. Here’s the video:

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!