GeekDad Daily Deal: Dewplanter – Water Generating Planter

Houseplants bring beauty and clean air to your home and all they ask for in return is a pot, light, and regular watering. So why do you keep killing them off by forgetting the water? With today’s Daily Deal, Dewplanter – Water Generating Planter, you can give your plants the water they so desperately deserve without having to think about it. Dewplanter condenses water from the air in your home to keep your green friends watered, happy, and…green. The only thing you have to do is make sure you pay the electric bill. You have done that, haven’t you? Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!