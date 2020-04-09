GeekDad Daily Deal: Clutch – The World’s Thinnest Portable Charger

When your phone is out of juice reach no further than your pocket. Today’s Daily Deal, Clutch – The World’s Thinnest Portable Charger, packs a 2,300mAh battery into the size of a credit card, just a little thicker. And weighing in at 2 ounces (57 grams), its built-in Lightning connector works with all your newer iOS devices. For more information check out details by clicking the link above.
Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.