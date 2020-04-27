GeekDad Daily Deal: 3-Pack of CLEANKEY Antimicrobial Brass Hand Tools

Well, the world has changed. Just a couple of months ago everyone was scratching their faces after sneezing into their hands, and then only washed those hands for five seconds. With today’s Daily Deal, a 3-Pack of CLEANKEY Antimicrobial Brass Hand Tools, you don’t have to let the thoughtless mistakes of others (and maybe yourself) jeopardize your health. Made of antimicrobial Copper alloy, this handy tool helps you avoid contact door handles and other public touchpoints while killing up to 99% of germs. It also comes with a retractable carabiner; and, hopefully, in a few months that’s the only thing that will come back. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!