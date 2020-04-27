Geek Daily Deals April 27 2020: Airpower KSOUND Wireless Earbuds for $28 With Our Secret Code

Enjoy 30 hours of playtime, deep bass, a handy charging case, and Blueooth 5 connectivity with these Airpower wireless earbuds for just $28 today!
Aipower KSOUND True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones Charging Case, Deep Bass, IPX5 Waterproof, Touch Control, Single Earbud Use Available, 30H Playtime for iPhone and Android (K01):
- 【EXCEPTIONAL AUDIO SOUND】The Bluetooth earbuds with 6mm dynamic driver and noise isolation technology deliver clear and flawless in-ear call
- 【INTEGRATED TOUCH CONTROL】Answer and hang up calls, listen to music and access voice assistant by just tapping on the earbuds instead of picking up your phone.
- 【IMPRESSIVE 30H PLAYTIME】Single earbud provides 5 hours’ playtime on one charge and a lightweight charging case holds 4 additional charges for up to 25 hours’ playtime.
- 【SINGLE USE AVAILABLE】You can use either earbud independently to stay aware to the outside world, or simply share the other bud with the person next to you.
- 【PACKAGE CONTENTS】KSOUND K01 true wireless earbuds, charging case, 3 pairs of ear-tips (S/M/L), USB-C charging cable, user manual, 24-Month warranty and quick customer service.
Get one for just $28 today when you use secret code 4IZTEBF9!
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.