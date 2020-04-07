Geek Daily Deals April 7 2020: Family-Sized USB Charging Station for $34

Charge a whole family’s-worth of gadgets with this six-slot USB multi-port charging station for just $34!
Hercules Tuff Charging Station for Multiple Devices 2-in-1 Device Organizer + Charger (Short Cables Included) :
- GIFT READY PACKAGING: a gift for anyone who has a phone. This unit comes in a sleek, beautiful packaging that is retail ready, and plastic sealed. Makes excellent gifts for teachers, dads, moms, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sisters, brothers, coworker, men who have everything, women who have everything.
- CONVENIENTLY INCLUDES – 3 Type-C Cable, and 3 Micro-USB cables, (no apple cables), perfectly sized to keep your space neat and organized!
- FAMILIES & BUSINESSES LOVE US! – Our multi port quick charging station is loved for homes and businesses. At home use on kitchen counter, desks, or nightstands. Also an excellent solution for schools, restaurants, hotels, courier companies, concierge desks, libraries and classrooms
- FAST AND SMART CHARGE – Our 6-port fast charger dock will charge your cell phone and tablets up to 80% faster than other devices offering 2.0A or less. Other devices only has 2.4A in one or two of the ports and the rest are 1.0A!! Our stand will recognize your devices and deliver the exact amp that it needs, so you will not have to worry about overcurrent, or overvoltage.
- OUR GUARANTEE: 30-day Money Back Guarantee through Amazon and We have a 1 year manufacturer’s replacement warranty. Email us anytime, we will always get back to you within 24 hours. ETL, FCC, CE and RoHs certification
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Advertisements
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.