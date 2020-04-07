Mondo Transforms Artist-Created Movie Posters Into Puzzles

Do you like unique movie poster designs? Mondo has taken some of theirs and turned them into jigsaw puzzles!

For those of you unfamiliar with the name Mondo, they are an Austin, Texas-based company that collaborates with artists to create posters, games, and other collectibles based on popular intellectual properties. They first got onto my radar when they produced the excellent (and now sadly out of print) The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31 board game.

Today, Mondo announced the new Puzzle Party collection: a series of 8 artist-created posters that have been transformed into 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles. The puzzles are currently available to preorder at the Mondo website. They are anticipated to ship in approximately 6-8 weeks.

What is Puzzle Party?

Puzzle Party are eight 1,000-piece, 19″x27″ (completed) jigsaw puzzles. They have an MSRP of $20. Each puzzle is a recreation of one of the following artist-created posters:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE FIRST AVENGER / art by Rory Kurtz

DIE HARD / art by 100% Soft

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS / featuring iconic art from the D&D archives

G.I. JOE: COBRA WANTS YOU! / art by Jason Edmiston

GREMLINS / art by Matt Ryan Tobin

HOME ALONE / art by DKNG

JURASSIC PARK / art by Francesco Francavilla

THE IRON GIANT / art by DKNG

The Puzzle Party jigsaw puzzles are currently available to preorder from Mondo. They join some of Mondo’s previously released puzzles as part of their “Stay Safe and Save” promotion where you get 15% off purchases of 3 or more qualifying items from that collection.

And stay tuned to GeekDad…once the Puzzle Party puzzles ship, I’ll be reviewing them for our readers.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!