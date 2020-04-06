Geek Daily Deals April 6 2020: Printable Education Worksheets for At-Home Learning

Get printable worksheets for all subjects and grade levels for your at-home learning, many under $1!
Many of us are looking for home-schooling resources for the first time. Luckily Amazon has us covered with an expansive repository of printable worksheets that cover all subject and grade levels:
- Big Book of Phonics, Grades K – 3 (354 pages) – $6
- Learn Multiplication Times Tables 1-10: NO PREP Activity Worksheets (12 pages) – $1
- Theater Through the Ages, Grades 5 – 8 (99 pages) – $3
- Black History Month Coloring Book (31 pages) – $1
- Handwriting Without Tears Capital Letters Practice Sheets Set #1 – Upper case letters – handwriting practice with phonics and letter sounds (29 pages) – $3
