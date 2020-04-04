Geek Daily Deals April 4 2020: Outdoor Smart Plug – $18

Make the outside of your home as smart as the inside with this outdoor smart plug for just $18 today!
Smart Plug Outdoor, WAKYME Upgraded Outdoor WiFi Outlet IP64 Waterproof, Wifi Plug Works with Alexa, Google Home, No Hub Required, Wireless Remote Control/Timer Function, 15A/1875W FCC ETL Certified :
- 【SMART VOICE & REMOTE CONTROL】The outdoor smart plug is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant for voice control. Simply make a voice commands to turn on/off the devices like coffee maker, lights, fans, sprinklers, fountain or nearly anything else. Simply plug in a device, connect to your Wi-Fi network, enjoy your smart lifestyle with Smart Life app.(Note：It only supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, not support 5.0GHz Wi-Fi)
- 【UPGRADE 2 IN 1 OUTLETS】Upgraded 2 AC smart outlets with two Button Cap design, protect equipment from dust and debris when not in use. 15A / 1875W max for each. Different from others, you can use Smart Life App/voice control the 2 outlets use independently or together. You can also control them by the switches button. Each button has an indicator of recognition. Enjoy easily control outdoor devices with this wifi smart outlet.
- 【SCHEDULE AND TIMER】Smart socket have a timer and countdown function. You can set automatic daily timers or create on/off so that your devices can turn on and off on their own. You will never forget to turn off the electric appliance with this outlet timers even you are on vacation. It will decrease your electrical bill dramatically. Such as lamps, Christmas Lighting, coffee maker, Water heater, etc. Get ready to have a smart home.
- 【IP64 WEATHER-RESISTANT】Upgraded Waterproof wifi outlet is IP64. FCC, ETL, UL and RoHS certified. This electrical outlet made of ABS fireproof material, with a surge, overload, over current and overheat protection, Safe and durable. splash-proof design, features weather and impact resistant housing withstands damp or wet conditions. Ideal for indoor outdoor use.
- 【WIDE APPLICATION】We offer a 12-month warranty & 60-day money-back and offer warm life service. If you have any problems, please feel free to contact us. You can use this wireless plug outlet for your holiday decoration lights, porch lights, landscape lighting, outdoor light strings, fountains, sprinklers, swimming pools, irrigation systems controlling, even use as a timer for your led plant grow lights.
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Advertisements
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.