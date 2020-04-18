Geek Daily Deals April 18 2020: Dinosaur World Play Set for $17

Play in a world of dinosaurs with this charming 12-piece playset for just $17!
Dinosaur Toys – 12 Pcs Dinosaur Figures, Activity Play Mat & Trees for Creating a Dino World Including T-Rex, Triceratops, etc, Perfect Dinosaur Playset for 3,4,5,6 Years Old Kids, Boys & Girls :
- CREAT A KIDS’ DINOSAUR WORLD – This is a complete set of 12 dinosaur figures,8 trees as well as a compelling Dino park playmat that the kids can build a more realistic Jurassic Dinosaur Park, which will hone their exploring skills, perfectly as educational toys encouraging imagination and creative thinking.
- REALISTIC DINOSAUR FIGURES – The Dinosaur Toy Set includes Tyrannosaurus Rex, Stegosaurus, Triceratops, Allosaurus, Parasaurolophus, Achelousaurus, Hadrosaurus, Camarasaurus, Pachycephalosaurus, Dilophosaurus, Styracosaurus, Megalosaur in total 12 dinosaurs, which are durable, and made of non-toxic PVC, plus hand-painted make them more realistic. 5.5″-7″ dinosaur figures of all types ensure safety for kids, eliminating CHOKING.
- PERFECT EDUCATIONAL TOY – OleFun Dinosaur set will spark hours of creative and imaginative play as your children play with legendary creatures from prehistoric times! The playset includes a dinosaur name booklet, giving your child a head start on vocabulary development by having them learn the names of all the different dinosaurs in the Jurassic World!
- ACTIVITY PLAYMAT – The dinosaur park rug is made of soft non-woven fabrics texture instead of thin PVC, more durable. The size of mat is 31.5’’x 27.6’’, large enough for 2 to 3 players to spend the quality time together.
- GREAT GIFT IDEA – All dinosaurs and trees can be stored in a handy storage case with handle. The high-quality, the great attention to detail and the realistic moves make this dinosaur playset as your top gift choice to a Dino Lover of age 3,4,5 6. It is a perfect gift for holidays, birthday party or festival (Easter, Christmas, Halloween Thanksgiving, New Year).
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.