Ruth & Emilia and the Three Rs; Berkner Band Jumps and Pumps

Mother and daughter children’s music performers Ruth Weber and Emilia Lopez-Yañez have returned with their new CD, “Kokowanda Bay,” with a message of ecology and the three Rs (recycle, reduce, and reuse). The alien acquaintance URR (from their previous CD) transports the duo on a mini-vacation where they teach children how nature can only do so much.

We must do more to help save the planet. In the end, who knows? But it’s up to younger citizens to do their part, and Ruth & Emilia are being proactive with their peppy, interactive tunes.

You can find Ruth & Emilia at their website, Amazon, and Apple Music.

The Laurie Berkner Band has a new video for their song, “Chipmunk at the Gas Pump.” It’s about jumping and pumping. But I guess they could release a version that takes place at an e-charging station. It’s always a fun jaunt with the Queen of Kindie… Here’s the video:

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!