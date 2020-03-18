Radio Free Hipster Ep. 108: Life in Lockdown

While I know it can’t alleviate all your stress and worry, here’s a fresh podcast to help you relax and unwind in these troubling times. It’s the least I can do… while I’m stuck in my house with all my music and recording equipment.

You can listen via the player below, download episode 108 directly, or subscribe to the RSS feed. Negative—I am a meat popsicle.

00:44 rap legend Jesse Dangerously – “In the Hall of the Mountain King of Over the Hill”

03:46 Talking / Radiowar – “In Bayshire”

04:29 Tuberz McGee – “Pot of Greed Is Banned for a Reason”

07:54 Bill McClintock – “Superkill”

10:52 Alone in the Universe – “Cobalt Blue”

14:07 Ryako – “Elements”

18:58 More talking / Radiowar – “In Bayshire”

19:56 Kraken Not Stirred – “You Superhero Noised My Heart”

22:07 Glenn Case – “Darling, You’re Strange”

26:52 Malcos – “Earth’s Choir”

30:04 Even more talking / Radiowar – “In Bayshire”

31:34 mc chris – “mc chris ownz paper planes” (content warning)

