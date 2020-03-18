Radio Free Hipster Ep. 108: Life in Lockdown

Radio Free Hipster

While I know it can’t alleviate all your stress and worry, here’s a fresh podcast to help you relax and unwind in these troubling times. It’s the least I can do… while I’m stuck in my house with all my music and recording equipment.

You can listen via the player below, download episode 108 directly, or subscribe to the RSS feed. Negative—I am a meat popsicle.

00:44 rap legend Jesse Dangerously – “In the Hall of the Mountain King of Over the Hill
03:46 Talking / Radiowar – “In Bayshire
04:29 Tuberz McGee – “Pot of Greed Is Banned for a Reason
07:54 Bill McClintock – “Superkill
10:52 Alone in the Universe – “Cobalt Blue
14:07 Ryako – “Elements
18:58 More talking / Radiowar – “In Bayshire”
19:56 Kraken Not Stirred – “You Superhero Noised My Heart
22:07 Glenn Case – “Darling, You’re Strange
26:52 Malcos – “Earth’s Choir
30:04 Even more talking / Radiowar – “In Bayshire”
31:34 mc chris – “mc chris ownz paper planes” (content warning)

