Review — ′Usagi Yojimbo Color Classics’ # 1: “Samurai, Part I”

Where we learn how Usagi began to follow the path.

Stan Sakai (Author, Artist, Cover Artist), Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Julie Sakai (Author, Artist), Emi Fujii (Colorist)

Usagi Yojimbo: Color Classics #1 is a fantastic introductory story. Not only do we get a glimpse of his master—a lion, no less—but we get a perfect introduction to what it means to involve yourself with bushido, the samurai path.

As to how this recollection takes place, Usagi is looking to settle an old debt, chasing a man who betrayed his Lord Mifune. Along the way, he encounters another samurai by the name of Gen, and he starts explaining why this betrayal is a matter that needs to be settled by a duel.

This leads us all the way back to his first master and how he learned to become a samurai. We explore his days as a young boy, the manner and timing of his choice of master, the first time he used a bokken—the young Usagi tells us all.

Of course, the simplicity of the story is quite deceptive; Stan Sakai really has studied ancient Japanese culture, and this is an extraordinary demonstration of what he knows.

This series will collect the original early issues of Usagi Yojimbo in full color. Also, new behind-the-scenes material and art are available in each publication—not by Stan Sakai, but his daughter Julie.

Usagi Yojimbo Color Classics # 1: “Samurai Part I” is availlable as of January 2020.

AVAILABLE: January 2020

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

DIAMOND CODE: NOV190634

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

