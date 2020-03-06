Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending March 6, 2020

Posted on by •

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending March 6, 2020.

Gaming News

Gen Con badge registration is live! Make sure you grab your badges now and keep your eyes on this space for details on our annual Gaming with GeekDad event. Hopefully, everyone got the hotel room they wanted. Event registration begins May 17.

The COVID-19 epidemic is causing many conference organizers to cancel or reschedule. As of now, the only major gaming conference to be postponed is GDC, although several community members including Emma Larson are planning an alternative event for those already locked into travel plans to San Francisco. We are not yet aware of any other cancellations but will be sure to keep you posted if and when they occur.

Asmodee is going to be much more pro-active than in the past in trying to partner with developers to bring more of their games to digital.

Also in Asmodee news: in a surprising move, they agreed this week to sell Plaid Hat Games back to its original founder and allow the brand to once again become independent. Dead of Winter, Raxxon, Mice and Mystics, Aftermath, Stuffed Fables, and Battlelands will all remain part of the Asmodee family, with the first two moving to Fantasy Flight and the others to Z-Man. Plaid Hat moved quickly to establish their new independent identity by distancing themselves from Asmodee’s controversial new parts replacement policy, saying instead that they will replace parts directly once again.

Renegade is now taking pre-orders for Scott Pilgrim Miniatures the World, which is due out this summer. As the name implies, it’s a miniatures-based game, but in a move that makes me interested in looking at the game, all of the minis are painted.

Renegade has also announced that they will be the retail distributor for The Search for Planet X, a Foxtrot game that had a successful Kickstarter last year. You can pre-order your copy now.

Artbook-turned-RPG Tales from the Loop is coming to Amazon Prime. The series stars Jonathan Pryce and Rebecca Hall and will be available on the streaming service on April 3.

Locke & Key: Shadow of Doubt is a card game based on the widely popular graphic novels-turned-Netflix series. Published by IDW, it should be out in early April.

GeekDad Reviews

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Greg Howley played Quiddler, Skull, Rummikub, and Codenames.

Michael Pistiolas played Lords of Waterdeep.

Rebecca Angel Maxwell played D&D.

Jonathan Liu played Chrono Corsairs, Dungeon Drop, Mind MGMT, Mini Rails, Root: The Underworld Expansion, Santa Monica, Squire for Hire: Mystic Runes, Succulent, and Underwater Cities.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave and Go Nuts for Donuts.

Sarah Pinault played Five-Minute Dungeon.

