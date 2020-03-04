Geek Daily Deals March 4, 2020: Fellows 6-Page Document Shredder for $52!

It’s tax time, which is a perfect time to get your home document management under control; get this shredder for just $52 today!
Fellowes 6M5 Powershred Micro-Cut Deskside Paper Shredder:
- Up to 400GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.) to store even more hours of Full HD video
- Shreds 6 sheets per pass into 5/32” x ½” micro-cut particles (security level P-4) for superior security on highly confidential documents to help keep your information safe
- Provides powerful desk side shredding and, in addition to paper, can also shreds staples, paper clips and credit cards
- Patented safety lock disables shredder for added safety protection
- Shreds continuously for up to 7 minutes before a cool down period is needed allowing you to complete medium-sized shredding jobs in one sitting
- 3. 5-Gallon bin with lift-off lid keeps shreds contained and workspaces clean
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Advertisements
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.