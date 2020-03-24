Geek Daily Deals March 24 2020: Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Grips for $5 a Pair

Geek Daily Deals 032420 joy-con gripsYour Nintendo Switch is probably getting a workout these days. Protect the Joy-Cons and add functionality with these grips for just $5 a pair!

Grip kit for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers,Wear-Resistant Joy-con Handle for Nintendo Switch,2Pack (Black/Black):

  • Ergonomic Design: Curved palm design reduces hand fatigue and provides you with ultra comfortable experience, perfect for extended and high-stress gaming sessions. Allows you to play for longer
  • Durability: ABS material for protection from everyday wear and scratches
  • Protective Padding: 4 Rubber pads makes the controller not fall out or slide, solid build
  • Easy Trigger: Large SL and SR buttons for easy access and ultimate control over the action
  • Package with 2 x Joy-Cons Grips, swtich controller is not included, please check carefully before purchase

Get a pair for just $5 today!

 

