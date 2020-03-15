Geek Daily Deals March 15, 2020: Sale on National Geographic STEM Kits – Most $18 to $36!

Lots of kids are home from school for the next few weeks; check out these awesome STEM kits from NatGeo to keep them busy and learning!
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Solar Space Explorers – DIY Moon Buggy and Mars Rover Model Kit, Each Powered by a Solar Panel, Great STEM Toy for Girls and Boys Interested in Outer Space and Engineering:
- POWERED BY THE SUN – Solar panels included in the model kit powers the Moon Buggy and Mars Rover, making them move when in direct sunlight.
- EVERYTHING YOU NEED – Laser-cut wooden components, easy-to-follow instructions, solar panels, sandpaper, and learning guides with interesting facts about the moon, Mars and outer space. No need for special tools.
- GREAT FOR KIDS AND ADULTS – The solar-powered Moon Buggy and Mars Rover are fantastic for kids and adults with an interest in Engineering, Model-building, and Space exploration.
- ENCOURAGES CRITICAL THINKING – 3D lunar vehicle and Mars Rover model kits engages critical thinking skills in kids during construction.
- RESPECTED QUALITY – Providing children with the best educational STEM toys, this kit comes with National Geographic’s 100% satisfaction guarantee.
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Morphing Matter Dinosaur Kit – 3 Cups of Morphing Matter, 6 Dinosaur Figures, Package Converts Into Play Setting, Astounding Kinetic Sensory Activity for Kids:
- Visual and tactile sensory activity – this isn’t your ordinary play sand. Softer, lighter, fluffier and with a unique tactile feel, you’ve never played with anything like morphing matter. Roll it, squish it, or pick it up and watch the mesmerizing foam flow slowly as it comes alive between your fingers
- Complete Playset – 6 dinosaur figures are included and the packaging converts to a play space with diorama, allowing kids to engage in even more imaginative play; this unique matter is so light and fluffy the 3 cups provided in this kit weigh only 200 grams!
- Non-toxic and easy to clean – morphing matter moves slow, but cleans up fast, It doesn’t stain hands or furniture and sticks to itself so it’s easy to clean from most common household surfaces, including carpet. This special mixture is hypoallergenic, gluten-free and won’t dry out
- Full-color learning guide – the detailed learning guide includes tips and instructions on how to enjoy morphing matter as well as facts about each of the dinosaurs included in the kit
- Respected quality – providing children with the best educational STEM toys, this kit comes with National Geographic’s 100% satisfaction guarantee
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Earth Science Kit – Mega Science Lab with Over 15 Scientific Experiments and Activities, Teaches the Wonders of Earth Science to Kids, Great Kit for Your Young Scientist:
- MASSIVE SCIENCE KIT FOR CURIOUS KIDS – More than 15 experiment activities including dueling water tornadoes, building an erupting volcano, growing a crystal, two geologic dig kits, and more
- ENOUGH TO GO AROUND – This science lab allows kids to conduct multiple experiments and is great to share with family, friends, or classmates; you will enjoy the magic of discovery together
- THE SECRET IS THE SCIENCE – A detailed learning guide teaches the science at work in the experiments, allowing your child to develop a deep, lasting appreciation for a variety of Earth sciences
- HASSLE-FREE EXPERIMENTS – Clear, easy-to-follow instructions build young scientists’ confidence as they experiment, allowing them to focus on the joy of exploration and discovery
- RESPECTED QUALITY – National Geographic Toys is proud to provide only the highest quality products, each backed by a complete satisfaction guarantee
