Geek Daily Deals March 14, 2020: Melissa & Doug Activity Sets for Kids On Sale – Most $10 to $16!

Lot of kids are home from school for the next few weeks; check out these awesome activity kits from Melissa & Doug to keep them busy and learning!
Melissa & Doug USA (United States) Map Floor Puzzle (Wipe-Clean Surface, Teaches Geography & Shapes, 51 Pieces, 24” L x 36” W, Great Gift for Girls and Boys – Best for 6, 7, 8 Year Olds and Up):
- Easy to assemble usa floor puzzle: The Melissa & doug usa map floor puzzle is a 51 piece, easy to assemble floor puzzle. This cardboard jigsaw puzzle has individualized pieces with brightly colored features distinct to each state
- Easy to clean: each piece of this usa map floor puzzle is coated with an easy to clean surface to keep the puzzle looking new, allowing for simple cleanup of accidental spills and dirt
- Exceptional detail: All 51 pieces have customized details, including the state name and capital, with most states including a primary industry or hallmark of the state such as the statue of liberty for new york
- Great gift for kids 6 and up: This USA Map Floor Puzzle makes an ideal gift for kids ages 6 and up. Add the Dinosaur Floor Puzzle to round out the puzzle play experience and give kids another engaging option for screen free fun
- The gold standard in childhood play: for more than 30 years, Melissa & Doug has created beautifully designed imagination- and creativity-sparking products that nbc news called “the gold standard in early childhood play.”
- 100 percent happiness guarantee: We design every toy to the highest quality standards, and to nurture minds and hearts; if your child is not inspired, give us a call and we’ll make it right; our phone number is on every product
Melissa & Doug Suspend Family Game:
- Easy to play: Our activity game for families is easy to set up and play; this hand eye coordination game includes 24 game rods, wooden base, 4 frame rods, colored die, and wooden connector
- Exciting balancing game: The Melissa & doug suspend family game is a must have, award winning, and exciting balancing game for families; designed for 1 to 4 players, this game will have everyone hanging on the edge of their seats
- Multiple developmental benefits: Our suspend family game helps children develop hand eye coordination, cognitive skills, and interpersonal skills; it’s an exceptional screen free play option
- Great gift for ages 8 and up: The Suspend Family Game makes a great gift for kids ages 8 and up; Add the Melissa & Doug Classic Card Game Set for even more family game night fun
Melissa & Doug Julia Magnetic Dress-Up Set, Pretend Play, 8 Outfits, Encourages Creativity, 24 Magnetic Pieces, 11.6″ H x 8.65″ W x 1.05″ L:
- INSPIRING MAGNETIC DRESS-UP SET: The Melissa & Doug Julia Magnetic Dress-Up Set includes 8 outfits with 24 magnetic clothing pieces, a doll stand, and an easy-to-carry storage tray.
- MIX-AND-MATCH OUTFITS: This magnetic dress-up set includes plenty of occupational and uniform clothing and accessories that can be mixed and matched between each other to create new looks.
- ENCOURAGES MULTIPLE SKILLS: Our Melissa & Doug dress-up clothes doll set helps to encourage creative expression and imaginative thinking.
- GREAT GIFT FOR KIDS AGES 3 AND UP: The Melissa & Doug Julia Magnetic Dress-Up Set is an exceptional gift for kids ages 3 years and up. Add the Melissa & Doug Abby & Emma play set to round out the pretend play and screen-free play experience.
- “THE GOLD STANDARD IN CHILDHOOD PLAY”: For more than 30 years, Melissa & Doug has created beautifully designed imagination- and creativity-sparking products that NBC News called “the gold standard in early childhood play.”
- 100% HAPPINESS GUARANTEE: We design every toy to the highest quality standards, and to nurture minds and hearts. If your child is not inspired, give us a call and we’ll make it right. Our phone number is on every product!
