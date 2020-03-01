Geek Daily Deals March 1, 2020: Meross Smart Garage Door Opener Hardware and App for $41!

Control your garage door with your phone, or even your voice, with this hub-free smart attachment for just $41 today!
meross Smart Garage Door Opener Remote, APP Control, Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings, Multiple Notification Modes, No Hub Needed Upgrade Version, White:
- Be Smart: Make your existing garage door smart. Remote and Voice Control, just tapping the meross /’mɪrɚs/ app from anywhere or speaking to your Alexa, Google Assistant or SmartThings devices. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee! Please scroll down and check in the “Technical Specification – User Guide” to see the latest voice control usage.
- Compatibility Check: Please scroll down and check in the “Technical Specification – Application Guide” whether your garage door model is in the compatibility list. Or check the compatibility list on meross /’mɪrɚs/ official web. If “pilers short test” fails, but your garage opener is from Chamberlain/LiftMaster/Craftman. please send us the learn button color of your garage opener, we can ship the proper accessory for you along with the MSG100, make it works.
- Multiple Notification Modes: Stay alert by different notification modes such as garage door open/ close status, overtime notification and overnight notification to remind you close the garage door. And you can check the garage door open/ close operation records through the APP.
- More Precise and Stable: It comes with a high sensitivity sensor which monitors the status of garage door more accurate and the signal stays stable. With adapter convert 110v to 5v, much safer.
- Easy to Install: Installation is much easier than you may think. Pls make sure your wifi strength is acceptable near your garage door. This is the upgraded version, which has solved the interference issues our old verion may cause to some garage door remotes. If you still find it interference with your original garage door remotes, please contact support@meross for help. We have a solution for you.
