Geek Daily Deals February 29, 2020: Greenworks 20 Inch Electric Lawn Mower for $120!

We’ve been extremely happy with this electric mower for out smaller suburban lawn, on sale for just $120 today!
Greenworks 20-Inch 3-in-1 12 Amp Electric Corded Lawn Mower 25022:
- Durable 20-Inch Steel Deck
- Powerful 12 Amp Motor
- 3-In-1 (Mulching, Side Discharge, and Rear Bag)
- 7-position height adjustment offers a range of cutting height from 1-1/2 to 3-3/4 inches for all grass types
- Push Button Start. Drive system: manual
- Foldable Handles For Compact Storage
- 10-Inch Rear / 7-Inch Front Wheels
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
