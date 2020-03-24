Comedy for Kids With Billy Kelly; Flor Bromley’s Superhero Single

What if there were more to life then just being a children’s music performer? I know, it’s hard to wrap your head around the concept. But Billy Kelly decided it might be possible. To that end, he minimized the window of his music recordings (a computer joke) while opening a new window into the world of family-friendly comedy.

We saw him do his thing live a few years ago in support of his first comedy CD. Now he’s back with an Audible Original standup comedy special for parents and kids—the perfect antidote (don’t sue me) for coronavirus. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll want to leave your house. But in lieu of all that, here’s a one-hour comedy special that’s perfect for the whole self-quarantined family. Find it online at Billy Kelly’s website or at Audible.

Bilingual children’s recording artist Flor Bromley is prepping for the release of next month’s “Fiesta Global,” with the release of the bonus English-language single, “Superhero.” The song appears in Spanish as “Superhéroe” on the CD. Flor perused a plethora of different musical styles throughout her upbringing, and “Superhero” is an upbeat rocker, reminiscent of early Green Day.

A native of Peru, Flor enlisted a litany of Latin talents for “Fiesta Global,” her second release. Guest artists include 123 Andrés, Noemi Gasparini, Damaris, Claudio Vega, and Jazzy Ash.

Listen or download “Superhero” here.

