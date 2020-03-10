10 (Spoiler-Free) Things to Know About ‘DuckTales’ Season 3

The triplet nephews of Donald Duck are returning for DuckTales: Season 3 next month, and we were lucky enough to have a brief conversation with Executive Producer Matt Youngberg (Ben 10: Omniverse) and Co-Executive Producer/Story Editor Francisco Angones (Disney XD’s Wander Over Yonder) in advance of the new episodes and below you’ll find the answers we gleaned from the interview, plus some direct answers from Youngberg and Angones:

What is DuckTales Season 3 all about?

The third season of the rebooted DuckTales features the extended Duck family on a worldwide race to find the world’s greatest lost artifacts against agents of a secret organization from Scrooge’s past, the Fiendish Organization for World Larceny (yup, that’s F.O.W.L.).

When will the new season premier?

The first two new episodes of season three of DuckTales will premiere on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 9:30am EDT/PDT on both Disney XD and DisneyNOW.

Who provides the star power in the show?

DuckTales stars a powerful collection of actors and comedians, including David Tennant (Doctor Who) as Scrooge McDuck, Danny Pudi (Community) as Huey, Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as Dewey, Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) as Louie, Kate Micucci (Garfunkel and Oates) as Webby Vanderquack, Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Launchpad McQuack, Toks Olagundoye (Castle) as Mrs. Beakley, the Disney legend Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck, and Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds) as Della Duck, Donald Duck’s twin sister and the nephews’ mother.

The first two seasons had cameos from many DuckTales-adjacent characters; will we see more in DuckTales Season 3?

We have been told to expect appearances from classic Disney characters Daisy Duck, Goofy and favorites from TaleSpin, Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers, and (my personal favorite) Darkwing Duck.

Talking about Darkwing with Angones, he had an interesting thought about the periwinkle protector of the persecuted: “He exists as an inspirational idea; in a weird way, the same way that Batman exists for humanity as an inspirational idea. Only he serves as an inspiration for the best that cartoon ducks who can take pain exist.”

Will my family enjoy the show?

If you fondly remember the original DuckTales from 1987-90 (or the even older comic books), you will enjoy the modern take on the classic characters. Rotten Tomatoes gave the first season of the series a perfect 100% fresh.

Of course, the kids will enjoy the high-energy adventures of Huey, Dewey, Louie, and their extended family. We asked a random selection of kids and we found something wonderful: DuckTales seems to be enjoyed across a wide range of kids, from the youngest at 7-years old to a 15-year old high school sophomore.

What is it rated? Why?

The series carries a TV-Y7 parental guideline; it can include mild fantasy and comedic violence.

I have not seen the first two seasons; should I watch those before I start this season?

While not necessary, it will help before watching DuckTales Season 3. During our conversation, Youngberg and Angones agreed that the first two seasons of DuckTales were about building the Duck family and their relationships… the new season is an opportunity for all of them to come together in high-stakes circumstances.

Interview Questions:

Which actor is most like the character that they portray in the show?

Francisco Angones replied: “A lot of them are, because we ended up writing to their natural funniness. Paget (Brewster, as Della Duck) is big and brassy and commands a room; David (Tennant, as Scrooge McDuck) is the ultimate raconteur.” The only character that both Angones and Matt Youngberg thought was opposite to their actor counterpart was Gyro Gearloose, the often “prickly” inventor, voiced by Jim Rash who they say is “the sweetest human being alive”.

Is there a stand-out character who will be in the forefront this season?

Francisco Angones replied: “In that area… Huey has become one of the most fascinating characters, because he is the focus of season three, or at least it is his in the way that season one was Dewey’s season and season two was Louie’s season. Because it took us the longest amount of time to dig in deep and explore him, a lot of Danny’s (Pudi, as Huey) performance has gone into defining him. Which is really interesting, and he has also assembled this insane series of quirks and neuroses which I don’t think we saw happening at the beginning of the series which makes him the most fun to write… in terms of he is incredibly fun to have spin-out.”

Any other, non-spoilery surprises?

EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort is planning to open “Disney’s DuckTales World Showcase Adventure” later this year. It will feature an interactive scavenger hunt where guests will join the Duck family in search of priceless treasure via the Play Disney Parks mobile app.

Bonus Number 11 for DuckTales Season 3:

A sneak peek at the new season.

