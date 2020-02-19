Review – Lucifer #17: Ride of the Horsemen

Lucifer #17 – Dan Watters, Writer; Sebastian Fiumara, Artist; Dave McCaig, Colorist

Ratings:

Ray – 9/10

Ray: Lucifer #17 kicks off the wild hunt in earnest, now that we know the target – unwitting middle-aged woman Beverly, who has mysterious divine heritage on her father’s side and has spontaneously grown horns. At the start of the issue, she’s targeted by the recently escaped Achilles, who makes the mistake of assuming she’s harmless and pays dearly in an inventive opening segment.

After a brief digression where Lucifer helps Mazikeen sew her partner back together, he’s off on his next mission – escorting Beverly one step ahead of her stalkers on the Liverpool ferry. For a comic that’s dealing with cosmic blood hunts, it’s surprisingly funny at times. Beverly has a dry sense of humor that comes from a strange and abusive childhood at the hands of her cruel mother and obsessed father, and Lucifer’s manner while dealing with his own stalkers is amusing.

But while Lucifer is trying to keep Beverly alive, Odin has his own plans to escalate the hunt. He resurrects the four Horsemen of the hunt – a quartet of ancient warriors representing the Thirst, Thrill, Fear, and Honor of the Hunt. It doesn’t take long for them to turn on their leader and begin a march through the realms of the DCU on their way to Earth.

This is one of the most sweeping issues of the series – expect references to the Dreaming, to alien planets, and to the realms of chaos and order in prose segments accompanied by gorgeous painted art by Sebastian Fiumara. The main showdown is still coming, but this issue does an excellent job of setting up the tension. Most of the Sandman Universe titles are very character-driven and leisurely-paced, but this one takes on a more epic tone that promises a truly cosmic showdown at the end of its road. This is shaping up to be the best arc yet.

