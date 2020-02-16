Review- ′Usagi Yojimbo’ #8: “Tatami” Part 1

Tatami placement is very important for the tea ceremony.

Writer and Artist: Stan Sakai, Cover Artist: Stan Sakai

Usagi Yojimbo #8 talks a lot about the way tatamis are made. From the straw used to where it′s harvested to how it matures and then gets selected… this amount of information must lead towards something.

Usagi is back in his hometown, a place he has not visited since his master, Lord Mifune, was defeated. There is a new lord in the region called Lord Gifu, and he is now trying to win favors from the Shogun. One way to do this is to impress the inspector with a spectacular tea ceremony, placed strategically on top of some seriously costly tatamis, hand-made and brought to the north province all the way from Kyoto.

When Neo ninjas attack the procession of tatamis, Usagi decides to intervene with his sword. This may yet to prove an unwise decision…

The beauty of this work resides in the ability of Sakai to mesh, seamlessly, incredible data about old feudal Japan, beautiful sword fights, and fabulous landscapes, all with a healthy dose of intrigue!

Usagi Yojimbo #8: “The Swords of the Higashi” is available February 2020.

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

