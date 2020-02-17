GeekDad Daily Deal: Street Fighter II Champion Edition X RepliCade

Today’s Daily Deal, Street Fighter II Champion Edition X RepliCade, is a full-functioning, miniature arcade machine that calls back the days of when hunting under couch cushions for quarters was a common occurrence. At one-sixth the size of a full machine it still packs a full-sized punch running the same program as the original Capcom machines did. And, with its rechargeable battery you and your friends can make anywhere your very own tiny arcade. It almost makes you want to be small again…almost. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

