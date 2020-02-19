‘Marvel United’- The March to $1 Million

It’s been a busy couple of days for the Marvel United Kickstarter Campaign, with unlocks, add-ons, and even a new pledge level all helping to bring the totals to over $930,000. And there’s still over two weeks left in the campaign! Let’s take a look at what’s going on with the game, as part of GeekDad’s Kickstarter Quick Picks:

Marvel United Kickstarter Updates for 2/17-2/18

The campaign hit $830,000, unlocking Carnage and setting up She-Hulk as the next stretch goal thanks in no small part to the addition of a neoprene Playmat as an optional purchase.

With She-Hulk unlocking at $880,000, the next hero announced was the Robbie Reyes version of Ghost Rider. A lot of fans (myself included) are hoping for an appearance of the O.G. Ghost Rider Johnny Blaze, and with plenty of stretch goals still on deck, maybe we’ll see him too.

Thanks to the popularity of their Kickstarter-exclusive Infinity Gauntlet expansion optional purchase, CMON introduced the Infinity Pledge: a $90 pledge level that includes both the core set and that expansion, plus all applicable stretch goals.

And finally, crossing the $930,000 mark, Ghost Rider is unlocked, with Howard the Duck waiting in the, ahem, wings.

So there you have it…a busy couple of days for the Kickstarter, with a lot of time still to go, and I’m sure a lot of surprises still to come. I’ll continue to keep everyone updated on the progress of the campaign, or you can go here to follow along yourself and back Marvel United.

What are Kickstarter Quick Picks?

Kickstarter Quick Picks are short looks at projects currently on Kickstarter that are of interest to me, and by extension, many of our GeekDad readers. A Quick Pick is not an endorsement of the Kickstarter campaign, nor have I (as yet) received any product copies to review. If you like what you see here, go check out the campaign and decide for yourself if you’d like to back it, or wait until GeekDad has had a chance to go hands-on. As always, caveat emptor- let the buyer beware.

New to Kickstarter? Check out our crowdfunding primer.

What Is the Marvel United Kickstarter?

Marvel United is a game from CMON and Spin Master Games currently in a Kickstarter campaign. You can read more about it here.

