GeekDad Daily Deal: Blue Light Blocking Glasses

With all the monitors and screens we look at every day our eyes are getting quite the work-out. Today’s Daily Deal, Blue Light Blocking Glasses, helps combat the harsh attacks of screens and florescents by limiting the blue light and glare reaching your eyes. Reduce eye stress and strain as well as dryness with their UV400 rated protection. And, with seven styles to choose from, you’ll have no problem finding a style to make those eyes’s even more stunning. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!