Geek Daily Deals February 7, 2020: Touch-Controlled Wooden LED Desk or Table Lamp for Just $17 Today With Our Secret Code!

Put stylish and energy-efficient lighting wherever you need it with this touch-controlled wooden table lamp for just $17 with our secret code!
AUKEY Desk Lamp, LED Table Lamp with Natural Wood Design, Modern Reading Lamp with Touch-Sensitive Dimmer for Bedroom, Study and Office:
- Beech Wood Lamp: Simple, contemporary wooden LED desk lamp provides cool & clear white light for reading or working
- Highly Adjustable Light: 180-degree-foldable lamp arm and lamp head for flexible lamp position and lighting angle
- Simple & Smart Operation: Intuitively set brightness level with the responsive, touch-sensitive button. Turns on next time with the last-set brightness level
- Long-Lasting LED Technology: Energy-efficient LED bulbs use only 7 watts of power to generate 450 lumens of light and have an incredibly long lifetime
- Package Contents: AUKEY LT-ST24 7W Wooden Lamp, Two Hex Wrenches, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card
Get one for just $17 today when you use secret code C2U4BL2Q!
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Advertisements
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.