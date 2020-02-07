Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending February 7, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending February 7, 2020.
Gaming News
- Gen Con badge registration is live! Make sure you grab your badges now and keep your eyes on this space for details on our annual Gaming with GeekDad event. Also, the housing lottery is this weekend, so if you need a place to stay while you’re there, make sure you buy your badge this week.
- AEG’s CEO John Zinser has a blog post up this week that talks about the potential impact of the coronavirus on production and shipping of games out of China.
- Lots of mainstream news coverage of board games this week. First, Smithsonian Magazine ran a piece on the best board game of the ancient world that makes me wish that most of these have rules because they look cool.
- Second in mainstream coverage, The Guardian has a piece on a piece discovered on Lindisfarne that is believed to have been left behind by Viking invaders from the game hnefatafl.
- And third, Science has a piece on the development of Senet in ancient Egypt.
- Asmodee Digital is has released Ticket to Ride and Carcassonne for the PC for free through February 13. Both are available through the Epic gaming service.
- WizKids has announced Blade Runner 2049: Nexus Protocol, a deduction game based on the film, for release in April.
- WizKids has also announced WWE Dice Masters: Campaign Box, available in stores now.
- Michigan melodic death metal outfit The Black Dahlia Murder is selling a limited edition version of their upcoming full-length, Verminous: Depths of Drasted, that comes with dice, maps, and an album-inspired D&D campaign.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
- Michael Pistiolas played Magic: The Gathering and Unicorn Glitterluck: A Party for Rosalie
- Jonathan Liu played Clank! Legacy, Gladius, Hunker, Miyabi, and Oceans.
- Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave.
- Rebecca Angel Maxwell played Yahtzee, Sushi Go!, and Warrior Dice.
- Paul Benson played Isle of Cats and Flick of Faith.
- I played Gorinto, this week’s featured image.
