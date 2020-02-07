Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending February 7, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending February 7, 2020.

Gaming News

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

  • Michael Pistiolas played Magic: The Gathering and Unicorn Glitterluck: A Party for Rosalie
  • Jonathan Liu played Clank! Legacy, Gladius, Hunker, Miyabi, and Oceans.
  • Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave.
  • Rebecca Angel Maxwell played Yahtzee, Sushi Go!, and Warrior Dice.
  • Paul Benson played Isle of Cats and Flick of Faith.
  • I played Gorinto, this week’s featured image.
