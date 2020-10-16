GeekDad Daily Deal: AccuBow 2.0

Build up your archery muscles in the off-season with today’s Daily Deal, the AccuBow 2.0. This archery trainer allows you to adjust the string resistance from 10 to 70 lbs. It features a D-loop (which can be removed if you don’t use one), quiet functioning, and a phone mount to use with its AccuBow app. It also folds up to be easily stowed until you need it. Find more details and get a code for 15% off at checkout by clicking the link above.

