Geek Daily Deals February 24, 2020: Get All of ‘Twin Peaks’ Television Episodes (Including the New Stuff) for Just $25!

Geek Daily Deals 022420 twin peaksReturn to the beautiful madness of ‘Twin Peaks’ again with this DVD box set of the entire TV run (old and new) for just $25!

Twin Peaks: The Television Collection [DVD]:

  • For the first time, in one collection, the complete television phenomenon TWIN PEAKS: – All 29 episodes of the original groundbreaking seasons. – All 18 parts of the Limited Event Series the return to Twin Peaks that captivated audiences 25 years later, written by the series co-creators and entirely directed by David Lynch. – A wealth of intriguing, behind-the-scenes special features. So grab a cup of coffee, a slice of cherry pie, and experience the legendary mystery… again and again!

Get one for just $25 today!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

