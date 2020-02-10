Geek Daily Deals February 10, 2020: Connect Everything With This USB-C to 4 x USB 3.0 Adapter for Just $6!

Posted on by 0 Comments

Geek Daily Deals 021020 usb adapterMake  sure all your peripherals can connect to your new USB C-only laptop with this adapter for just $6 – buy two, just in case!

TWOPAN USB C to USB 3.0 Adapter 4-Port USB High Speed USB A Female Ports Ultra Slim Mini USB Hub:

  • USB C to USB 3.0: Turn One USB C Port into Four High Speed USB 3.0 Ports with 5Gbit Data Transfer. Easy to Access More USB Devices Like USB Flash drive, Mouse, Keyboard, Printer etc.
  • Ultra Slim and Portable: Compact Designed with Super Slim body and Ultra-light. Easy Take Easy Store.
  • LED Indicator: Fine Blue Light Shows Working Status.
  • Compatibility: Compatible with most Device with USB C port such as Macbook Air, Macbook Pro, XPS, EliteBook, YOGA, Chromebook, Pixel Book and USB C Type Smartphones.
  • Advantage: You can get not only this adapter, but also more Desk space, Convenience, Stylish design, Professional Customer Service Technology Support and 18 months guarantee Warranty.

Get one for just $6 today!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Advertisements
Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Get the Official GeekDad Books!

                                       

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!