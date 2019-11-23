Geek Daily Deals November 23, 2019: Get the Original GeekDad Book for Just $10 Today!

Posted on by •

Equip the geeky dad in your life with all the family-inclusive projects they need with the original GeekDad book for just $10 today!

Geek Dad: Awesomely Geeky Projects and Activities for Dads and Kids to Share:

Fly a night-time kite ablaze with lights or launch a video camera with balloons

Construct the “Best Slip n’ Slide Ever,” a guaranteed thrill ride

Build a working lamp with LEGO bricks and CDs

Create a customized comic strip or your own board game

Make geeky crafts like cyborg jack-o’-lanterns or Ethernet cuff links

Get one for just $10 today!

Round out your collection of great geeky projects with the whole GeekDad book collection!

The Geek Dad’s Guide to Weekend Fun: Cool Hacks, Cutting-Edge Games, and More Awesome Projects for the Whole Family – Just $17!

The Geek Dad Book for Aspiring Mad Scientists: The Coolest Experiments and Projects for Science Fairs and Family Fun – Just $14!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!