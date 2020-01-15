WCP: Best Moments of 2019

Good News: We survived the year! And some pretty cool stuff happened along the way.

Jake + Mitch revisit their favorite TV + Movie moments that comic book entertainment delivered in 2019. From Netflix to HBO to closing the book on the Avengers, the year definitely brought its fair share of endings and re-imagining. But *SPOILER ALERT* Todd Phillips’ Joker didn’t make the cut. Deal with it.

The guys did make time to shout-out a few notable things:

– Umbrella Academy carrying the Netflix mantle.

– Killgrave speaks to Jessica Jones.

– Endgame made hit right in the feels.

Thanks for the goods, 2019, it was a banner year.

Be sure to give a listen, rate, and review!

HOSTS: @ThatJakeOwens + @MitchRoush

Find us on Twitter and let us know your thoughts on the Superman rumors.

Remember, if you review us on Apple Podcasts with your name, we’ll shout you out on an episode.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!