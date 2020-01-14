Geek Links: Take a Tuneful Tour of Universal Studios Japan’s Super Nintendo World

A new promo video from Swedish electro duo Galantis and English vocalist Charli XCX provides fans the world over with our first (sur)real look at Super Nintendo World Japan. Opening this summer at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, Super Nintendo World promises an app-enabled theme park experience like no other with rides and attractions based on all your favorite Nintendo properties.

Check out the video below for a toe-tapping tune, some massive Nintendo-style choreography, a dash of kart racing, and even a little block-breaking parkour!

