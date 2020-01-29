Review – The Terrifics #24: Out of Time

The Terrifics #24 – Gene Luen Yang, Writer; Sergio Davila, Penciller; Vicente Cifuentes, Inker; Protobunker, Colorist

Ratings:

Ray – 8/10

Ray: The Bizarro arc may have gone on a little too long, as Bizarro’s quest to undo technological progress took one bizarre turn after another and sent the Terrifics on a journey through time. But the stranger it got, the more intriguing it got, and this final arc delivers a suitably bizarre conclusion in the Terrifics #24.

When we last left off, the Terrifics had escaped from a time loop thanks to the sacrifice of Ms. Terrific, who found herself in a place outside time and space. Now the Terrifics find themselves at the end of time itself. Bizarro and the Terribles pursue them, but as the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse attack, the heroes and villains are briefly forced to work together to fight some evil skeletons.

Sergio Davila’s art on this arc has been strong, ping-ponging from one bizarre scenario to another and delivering some classic entertaining comic book action. However, the script this issue doesn’t let him go as wild as the last one.

Then the Terrifics #24 takes a dramatic turn, as the heroes encounter an unexpected figure from the first arc at the end of time and discover that the scenario they’re battling isn’t what it appears to be. The stakes are raised, and if you can parse Bizarro’s annoying speech pattern you see just how far gone he really is.

DC’s decision to have two Bizarros – one clone who’s a noble antihero, and one Bizarro World version who is surprisingly evil – continues to puzzle me as someone for whom one is more than enough. But Boyzarro, despite starting in a plot I wasn’t a big fan of, has an interesting storyarc here. The return of Paula in a new and dramatic form that can literally break the fourth wall is a great twist, and I’m intrigued by her possible new role in the DCU.

With Bizarro and his gang of mutants vanquished seemingly for good – in a dramatic last-page twist – I’m interested to see where Yang takes this motley crew of heroes next.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

Disclaimer: GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!