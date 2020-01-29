Review – The Flash #87: Arkham Roommates?

The Flash #87 – Joshua Williamson, Writer; Christian Duce, Artist; Luis Guerrero, Colorist

Ratings:

Ray – 9/10

Ray: Josh Williamson is almost four years into the longest ongoing run of the DC Rebirth era, and he never fails to surprise. Flash #87, an epilogue to Rogues’ Reign and a massive setup for what comes next, moves just as fast as its lead character.

When we last left off, Flash’s powers were spiraling out of control and he decided that he should be taken into custody along with Captain Cold to protect the public. It was a dubious decision that didn’t quite make sense, but it falls into place a bit more in Flash #87 as it becomes clear that Barry just wants Arkham’s labs so that he can experiment on himself with the help of an old friend – Harley Rathaway, aka the Pied Piper. But before that reformed villain shows up, Barry and Leonard share a prison van and a rather tense conversation as they discuss the similarities between them and their complex relationship with Golden Glider. Barry’s interaction with the Rogues has always been multi-layered, and this issue doesn’t disappoint.

Once Barry’s strapped into the test equipment at Arkham and Wallace and Avery have joined him, things calm down a little and it looks like the power problem might get a temporary fix – until an Arkham breakout by Cold and an unexpected ally forces the Flashes back into action.

If the first half of the issue seemed to remind us that Cold was a complex character with his own traumas, the second half reminds us that he and his fellow Rogues will virtually always choose the wrong side when given the opportunity. But the issue isn’t done yet, as before it’s done Barry comes home to an unexpected visit from a major player from the Year One arc – just in time for them to meet a shocking fate and set up the next major big bad from the run. Next issue is that villain’s debut, followed by the epic #750 anniversary collective celebration. I’m not sure how long Williamson plans to stay on this title, but it seems clear he has no shortage of ideas to keep going.

