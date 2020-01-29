Review—American Gods: The Moment of The Storm # 9— Goodbyes and farewells

Shadow only has a couple of things left to do.

American Gods: The Moment of The Storm # 9, Writer: Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell Artist: Scott Hampton Colorist: Jennifer T. Lange, Scott Hampton, Cover Artist: Glenn Fabry

This is the grand finale, the end of such a long and adventurous journey, and the reward is in the closing.

SPOILERS, from now on:

After Shadow faces the death of Hinzelmann and avoids narrowly the last sacrifice that Hinzelmann wanted, (thus saving Chad′s life in the process) there is nothing left for him to do in this town.

And, since Shadow has finished with Lakeside, there are only two important things left for him to do: say goodbye to one last friend and, finally, die at the hands of Czernobog, as promised.

However, the storm has passed, and true spring is coming along the way. Czernobog himself is changing, to his more luminous side: Bielebog. This is an old Slavic deity, and part of the charm of these entire series is how little snippets of information about different gods are inserted into the narrative.

Having changed America for ever, Shadow then embarks on a holiday of sorts, one that will take him further along, traveling through Europe. One of the places where he lands is Iceland, where he will get to meet another version of Odin, one he is not familiar with.

This is the end of this tale.

However, it′s not the end of Shadow′s story. Neil Gaiman has written two different stories featuring him: “The monarch of the Glen”, a novella featured in his book Fragile Things; and “Black Dog,” another novella that first appeared in his book Trigger warning.

In both books, one of which has since then been adapted into a single illustrated edition, there are hints about a second part of American Gods. We can only hope…

′American Gods: The Moment of The Storm′ # 9 is on sale since January 22, 2020.

Publisher: Dark Horse Comics

Genres: Action/Adventure, Crime, Horror

Format: FC, 32 pages; Final issue

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00458 8 00911

Featured image by Scott Hampton, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

