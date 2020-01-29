Preview – ‘Plunge #1’ From Hill House Comics

The Hill House line has delivered four quality books, but their first wave is going out with a bang with The Plunge #1.

Line architect Joe Hill is back on full script duties for the Lovecraft-inspired seafaring horror Plunge, but the headliner is his partner on art – legendary artist Stuart Immonen, making a return from a brief retirement to delve into the world of creator-owned comics after a storied career at Marvel.

Plunge #1 is scheduled for release on February 19th, 2020. Below, you’ll find the covers from the first three issues, plus DC’s official solicitation text and the unlettered first five pages.

—

Hill House Comics Brings New Terror from Beneath the Waves in Plunge #1!

What happens when you combine horror icon Joe Hill (Basketful of Heads, Locke & Key), the return of legendary artist Stuart Immonen (Superman: Secret Identity), covers by Jeremy Wilson, variant covers by Gary Frank, the tension of deep sea exploration, mysterious cargo and the innate fear of sharks, together in one package?

You get the next spine-tingling launch from DC’s Hill House Comics, Plunge!

In the aftermath of a devastating tsunami, an exploration vessel known as the Derleth begins sending an automated distress signal from a remote atoll in the Bering Strait. The only problem is that the Derleth has been missing for 40 years. Marine biologist Moriah Lamb joins the Carpenter Salvage team to recover the Derleth’s dead…only to find that in this remote part of the Arctic Circle the dead have plenty to say to the living…

Joe Hill, Stuart Immonen, Dave Stewart and Deron Bennett’s plunge into terror begins here, featuring covers by Jeremy Wilson and variant covers by Gary Frank!

Plunge #1

Written by Joe Hill

Art by Stuart Immonen

Colored by Dave Stewart

Lettered by Deron Bennett

Cover by Jeremy Wilson

Variant cover by Gary Frank

In shops February 19, 2020

Final orders due January 27, 2020

SRP: $3.99

