Posted on by •

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending January 3, 2020.

With lots and lots of folks off for the holidays, it’s another very slow news week.

Gaming News

The website warontherocks.com, which describes itself as “a platform for analysis, commentary, debate, and multimedia content on foreign policy and national security issues through a realist lens” ran a story this week on how modern board gaming is being used to teach military strategy.

Capstone Games has announced the second title in their Iron Rails series. Ride the Rails has players “invest in railroad companies, build railway track across America, and deliver passengers to as many cities as possible.” Both Ride the Rails and the currently out-of-print first title in the series, Irish Guage, will be in stores on July 1.

Fantasy Flight announced a new “reinforcements pack” that adds pilots to the X-Wing Miniatures Game. The Hotshots and Aces pack adds 16 new ship cards for every faction in the game and will be available in the first quarter.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Cerebria, The Grimm Masquerade, Heist: One Team, One Mission, Letter Jam, Moriarty’s Machinations, Wavelength, Chronicles of Crime: Welcome to Redview, Clank! Legacy, Crayne: Fractured Empire, Draftosaurus, Flip Over Frog, Scandinavia and the World, ShipShape, Sorcerer City, The Taverns of Tiefenthal, Tiny Towns, Undo: Cherry Blossom Festival, and Unlock! Scheherazade’s Last Tale.

Michael Pistiolas played Cribbage, Farkle, Azul, Welcome To, Friday, and Ingenious.

Will James played Kingdomino, Mario Kart Monopoly, and Transformers TCG.

Sarah Pinault played Winter Carcassonne, In a Pickle, Tokaido, Ticket to Ride, Munchkin, Furry Foodies, Aladdin the Board Game, and Go Nuts for Donuts.

Greg Howley played Dungeons & Dragons, Survive: Escape From Atlantis, and Smash-Up.

Rebecca Angel Maxwell played Sailing Toward Osiris, Scrabble, and Dixit.

I played Parks, Azul (our featured image this week), Tiny Epic Mechs, Reigns: The Council, Villainous, Camel Up, Point Salad, Dixit, Sagrada, and Champions of Midgard.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!