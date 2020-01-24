Posted on by •

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending January 24, 2020.

Gaming News

Remember, Gen Con badge registration opens this Sunday, so time to start looking into booking those flights to Indianapolis!

Casual Game Revolution is asking readers to vote on the Best Casual Game of 2019. It’s a great batch of nominees—Point Salad, Parks, and Tiny Towns—and I’m not sure I could really choose one over the others.

John Zinser, CEO of AEG, wrote an interesting post this week on expansions that, among other things, outlines the company’s plans for expansions moving forward.

Eagle-Gryphon Games is launching a campaign for a reprint of Rococo. We don’t usually cover crowdfunding campaigns here on Re-Roll, but this is different: it’s not a campaign in the traditional sense, but rather, the compan is using pledge manager CrowdOx as a pre-order system.

The Coding Monkeys announced late last week that they are discontinuing their digital version of Carcassonne as of March 1. A new version produced by Asmodee Digital will be available sometime after that.

Modiphius has released Kung-fu Panda: The Board Game. The miniatures-based cooperative game puts players in the roles of the characters from the movie and provides them with a set of scenarios to work through. The game, which is our featured image this week, will be reviewed by GeekDad in the coming weeks.

Renegade Games is taking pre-orders for Space Battle Lunchtime Card Game, which is based on the eponymous graphic novel by Natalie Riess. The game will be available at the Boardgame Expo on April 4 and is set for wide release in May.

Recently rebranded Pandsaurus is out with Sonora, which they describe as a “flick-and-write” title where players first flick tokens onto a board, which then determines which of four mini-games they can complete. The title is currently sold out but will hopefully be available again soon.

The newest sequel to the wildly popular (at least in my house) Disney Villainous is Perfectly Wretched, which brings Cruella De Vil (101 Dalmatians), Pete (Steamboat Willie), and Mother Gothel (Tangled) to the game. As with previous sequels, this can be played as its own stand-alone title or any of these villains can be combined and played against any from the previous sets. As with the previous entries in the series, it will first be available exclusively at Target. Watch GeekDad in the coming weeks for a full review.

Fireside Games has announced Stringamajig, a party game combining elements of Pictionary and charades. The game will be available in April.

Warhammer 40K, one of the most popular miniatures wargames of all time, is now available to Target. That's probably good news for Warhammer players, but maybe not great news for local game and hobby shops.

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

Here’s what we’ve reviewed this week:

Paul Benson reviewed Flotilla.

Simon Yule reviewed Dungeon in a Box.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Greg Howley played Above and Below, Sentinels of the Multiverse, and Uno Flip.

Michael Pistiolas played Magic: The Gathering, Silver & Gold, Wingspan, and Arcane Academy.

Sarah Pinault played Bath time Bunny, Blokus, and Ticket to Ride.

Jonathan Liu played Alchemists, Castle Dash, Cerebria, Escape Plan, My Story, NMBR 9, On Mars, Rune Stones, Wavelength, and Wayfinders.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave.

Paul Benson played Flotilla, Tower of Madness, and Cthulhu: Death May Die.

Rebecca Angel Maxwell played Love Letter and Isle of Cats.

I played Gorinto.

