Preview – ‘Justice League’ #40: Invasion of the Supermen

Robert Venditti has been one of DC’s most dependable writers for years, delivering an extended run on Green Lantern and currently reinventing Hawkman for the post-Rebirth era with a new look at his past lives. Now he gets his turn on one of DC’s top books, taking over Justice League following the conclusion of Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV’s run. His first story? An epic storyline bringing in one of Superman’s most dangerous enemies.

Justice League #40 kicks off the new run and is on sale February 5th, 2020. The official press from DC Comics, plus the first few unlettered pages and covers for the first arc can be seen below.

—

“Invasion of the Supermen” begins with the Eradicator!

A new era of Justice League starts with an unexpected arrival from the stars, bringing a dire warning: a new breed of conquerors is on the march. Led by Superman’s nemesis Eradicator, a genetically engineered, super-powered strike team has come to subjugate Earth.

“Justice League is DC’s premier team book,” says writer Rob Venditti, “and we’ll be focusing on exactly that: Team. Teams are powerful, but they’re also messy. Everyone isn’t always on the same page with the same ideas about what’s best for the group. Even more so when the team is made up of the most accomplished superheroes in the world, and they’re tackling world-ending crises. The threats that the Justice League faces will pull from the mythologies of the individual characters and test the team as never before. Both outside and within.”

To aid the Justice League, Batman makes the unprecedented decision of enlisting an ancient, unrivaled power—which calls into question who, exactly, is in charge. With the League on unsure footing, will they be ready to save the world?

“Working with Doug Mahnke is a dream,” continues Venditti. “He’s one of those top-level artists that I never thought I’d be fortunate enough to work with, much less on a book as big as Justice League. His body of work proves that he’s an absolute master of these characters. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Writer Rob Venditti and artists Doug Mahnke, Richard Friend and David Barron join Justice League to launch “Invasion of the Supermen” on February 5th!

Justice League #40

Written by Robert Venditti

Art by Doug Mahnke and Richard Friend

Color by David Barron

Lettering by Tom Napolitano

Cover art by Bryan Hitch

Variant cardstock cover by Arthur Adams

In Shops: Feb 05, 2020

Final Orders Due: Jan 13, 2020

