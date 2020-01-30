GeekDad Daily Deal: Lifetime Subscription to Language Zen – Spanish Language Learning Program

Start on the road to becoming a Spanish speaker with today’s Daily Deal, a Lifetime Subscription to Language Zen – Spanish Language Learning Program. Language Zen takes a novel approach to teaching language that adapts to every user’s needs. With their system, 25 hours of effort can produce the same results as a semester of college-level Spanish. You’ll acquire words and phrases used most often in real-world settings drawn from real-world sources. And if you need to stop for a while, it’s no problem. You’ll have lifetime access to pick up where you left off. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!