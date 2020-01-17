Geek Daily Deals January 17, 2019: Travel Case for the Nintendo Switch Lite Just $5 Today!

Keep your precious gaming gear protected with this hard case for the Nintendo Switch Lite for just $5 today!
D DACCKIT Travel Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch Lite and Accessories – Yellow and White
- ▶ Note: CASE ONLY ( YELLOW WHITE ), Specifically designed for Nintendo Switch Lite. Carrying Case Compatible for Nintendo Switch Lite and Accessories. ( CONSOLE IS NOT INCLUDED )
- ▶ VIBRANT AND BRIGHT COLOR DESIGN – Designed in bright, vibrant colors, your Nintendo Switch Lite Carrying Case is no longer a boring design. A bold and unique design that makes your case unique among friends. It is also the best choice as a gift. Wrist strap is made of high quality PU material. it’s very Convenient to carry them with you wherever you Go.
- ▶ USER-FRIENDLY CARDS HOLDER DESIGN – Made with high-quality PU, the card slot is transparent, so you can clearly see the name of the game card placed in each card slot. You won’t complain that the game card title cannot be seen because the game card is too deep. The bottom is back-punched so that the game card is easier to insert or remove.
- ▶ USING HIGH-GRADE ODORLESS MATERIALS – Not to make the taste heavy complaints, we use high-grade EVA materials. Hard outer shell is tough, durable and looks fantastic. The inside of the case is lined with a soft microfiber material that keeps your Nintendo Switch Lite and other accessories snug, while preventing scratches.
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
